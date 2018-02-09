Olympic Games in Africa? A door long shut could be opening

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Other than Antarctica, only one continent on the planet has never hosted an Olympic Games: Africa. Finally, though, that could be about to change.

But there'll be a step to take before that happens: hosting the much smaller Youth Olympic Games in 2022.

IOC President Thomas Bach says a "mini-Olympic event" will be held on the continent, though a specific country hasn't been selected. The move could signal the possibility of an eventual Olympics in Africa.

Africa has never hosted a Games. Europe has hosted 30, North America 12. Asia has hosted seven with two more on the horizon: the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo and the next Winter Games in Beijing in 2022.