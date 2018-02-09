A look at stock market indexes closing prices over 5 days

A look at the closing prices of the key stock market indexes over five days of turmoil that began when a government jobs report stoked inflation and interest rates fears.

Thursday, Feb. 8:

Dow Jones industrial average — 23,860.46, down 1,032.89 points, or 4.1 percent

Standard & Poor's 500 index — 2,581, down 100.66 points, or 3.8 percent

Nasdaq composite — 6,777.16, down 274.82 points, or 3.9 percent

Wednesday, Feb. 7:

Dow Jones industrial average — 24,893.35, down 19.42 points, or 0.1 percent

Standard & Poor's 500 index — 2,681.66, down 13.48 points, or 0.5 percent

Nasdaq composite — 7,051.98, down 63.90 points, or 0.9 percent

Tuesday, Feb. 6:

Dow Jones industrial average — 24,912.77, up 567.02 points, or 2.3 percent

Standard & Poor's 500 index — 2,695.14, up 46.20 points, or 1.7 percent

Nasdaq composite — 7,115.88, up 148.36 points, or 2.1 percent

Monday, Feb. 5:

Dow Jones industrial average — 24,345.75, down 1,175.21 points, or 4.6 percent

Standard & Poor's 500 index — 2,648.94, down 113.19 points, or 4.1 percent

Nasdaq composite — 6,967.53, down 273.42 points, or 3.8 percent

Friday, Feb. 2:

Dow Jones industrial average — 25,520.96, down 665.75 points, or 2.5 percent

Standard & Poor's 500 index — 2,762.13, down 59.85 points, or 2.1 percent

Nasdaq composite — 7,240.95, down 144.92 points, or 2 percent