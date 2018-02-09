GOP lawmaker says panel investigating Russia is 'poison'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Partisan sparring over the Russia investigation is causing chaos on the traditionally bipartisan House intelligence committee — with the panel now planning to separate Republican and Democratic staff who have long sat side by side.

A senior Republican on the committee, Florida Rep. Tom Rooney, said Thursday that he thinks the committee is "poison" right now, characterizing partisan tensions as a total breakdown on committee that could have national security concerns. Rooney is one of the leaders of the panel's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign was involved.

"The level of trust is just gone," Rooney said, adding that "certain things definitely suffer," like how to fund and conduct oversight over intelligence agencies.