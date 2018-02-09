UN exempts sanctions for North Korea's Olympic delegation

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Security Council diplomats say a U.N. committee has granted North Korea's high-level delegation heading to the Winter Olympics in South Korea an exemption from U.N. sanctions.

The exemption directly affects Choe Hwi, who has been on the U.N. sanctions blacklist since last June. But it could also allow delegation members to take home luxury goods whose import is banned.

Ambassador Karel Van Oosterom of the Netherlands chairs the Security Council committee monitoring sanctions against North Korea and sent a proposed letter of approval to the 15 council members with a deadline of 3 p.m. EST on Thursday for objections.

Three diplomats, who were not authorized to speak publicly, said there were no objections and the exemption was approved.

South Korea sent a letter to the committee Wednesday seeking an exemption.