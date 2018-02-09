Puerto Rico launches folkloric music channel on Pandora

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — In the mood for folkloric Puerto Rican music?

The Institute of Puerto Rican Culture and the government of the U.S. territory have launched a channel to carry such music on Pandora Radio in the first such deal of its kind.

Officials said Thursday that the channel will feature musicians including songwriter Rafael Hernandez, tenor Antonio Paoli and the Figueroa family. Hernandez wrote the famed song "Lamento Borincano," while a member of the Figueroa family founded Puerto Rico's first symphonic orchestra.

The channel will start playing nearly 40 records owned by the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture and eventually reach a playlist of 150 dating from the late 1800s and onward.