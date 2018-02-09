Allred at 76: Still fighting, and shrugging off the critics

NEW YORK (AP) — Attorney Gloria Allred has been standing up for victims of sexual misconduct for some 40 years.

The 76-year-old has been called a media hound, a publicity seeker, and plenty of unprintable things, too. She says she couldn't care less, although she wishes her critics would come up with something original.

With the #MeToo movement in full swing, it's not a stretch to say Allred is having a pretty good moment. She's still busy pursuing allegations against powerful men, including Harvey Weinstein and President Donald Trump, among many others. She's also now the subject of a new Netflix documentary, "Seeing Allred," which starts streaming on Friday.