Low-key prosecutor escapes GOP fury as Trump winds whirl

WASHINGTON (AP) — An understated career federal prosecutor has found himself at the epicenter of several Trump administration controversies.

Dana Boente (BEN'-tay) is a former federal prosecutor in Virginia. Boente stepped in when President Donald Trump fired the acting attorney general last year for refusing to defend his travel ban.

And Boente was revealed to have signed off on surveillance in the controversial memo that Trump declassified and Republicans released last week.

But unlike other Justice Department officials, Boente has mostly avoided Republican wrath.

One friend called him the "Zelig" of the Justice Department, referring to the 1983 Woody Allen film about a man who takes on the characteristics of anyone he meets.

FBI Director Christopher Wray recently chose Boente as general counsel, plunging him into the bureau's inner machinations.