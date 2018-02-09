Tarantino apologizes to Roman Polanski rape victim

NEW YORK (AP) — Quentin Tarantino has apologized to Roman Polanski rape victim Samantha Geimer for comments he made in a 2003 radio interview with Howard Stern.

In a statement Thursday to IndieWire, Tarantino called his comments about Geimer "cavalier" and said he now realizes "how wrong I was." In the recently resurfaced interview Tarantino said that Geimer wasn't raped and that she "wanted to have it."

Polanski has been a fugitive since fleeing to France in 1978 while awaiting sentencing for unlawful sex with a minor. On Tuesday in an interview with the Daily News, Geimer said Tarantino "was wrong" and that she suspected he knew it.

Tarantino earlier this week was much criticized over a dangerous car stunt on 2003's "Kill Bill" that injured actress Uma Thurman.