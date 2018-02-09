Gasquet advances to Open Sud de France quarterfinals

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — Fifth-seeded Richard Gasquet won a hard-fought all-French match against Pierre-Hugues Herbert on Thursday to reach the Open Sud de France quarterfinals.

Gasquet, who played against his Davis Cup teammate for the first time on the main tour, prevailed 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-3 in more than two hours at the indoor tournament.

"The court is very fast, and he served very well," Gasquet said after facing 14 aces from his rival.

Three-time former champion Gasquet next plays fourth-seeded Damir Dzumhur, who advanced past Ruben Bemelmans 7-5, 6-4 in the second round.