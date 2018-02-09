Travelzoo posts 4Q profit

NEW YORK (AP) — Travelzoo (TZOO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $675,000.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Operating profit totaled $1.1 million.

The global media commerce company posted revenue of $27 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.5 million, or 27 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $106.5 million.

Travelzoo shares have declined 7 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 32 percent in the last 12 months.

