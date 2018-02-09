Trudeau to promote Canadian tech market in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting San Francisco with two agendas.

He is pitching Canada as a destination for American tech firms amid increasing unease over U.S. immigration policies.

Trudeau is also reminding California of its longstanding trading relationship with Canada, despite President Donald Trump's threat to pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Trump called it a "disaster" on the campaign trail.

The heated debate over immigration since Trump's election has provided a clear opening for Canada to pitch itself to Silicon Valley. As American employers worry about access to foreign workers, Canada offers a two-week fast-track employment permit for skilled workers.

Experts say thousands of jobs in the tech sector would be disrupted if NAFTA fell apart.