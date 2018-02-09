Former motorcycle dealership manager pleads to $750K theft

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — The former general manager of a Massachusetts Harley-Davidson dealership has been sentenced to two years in jail and ordered to pay more than $750,000 in restitution for pocketing the proceeds from the sales of more than 100 motorcycles.

The Lowell Sun reports that 47-year-old Michael Sienkiewicz, of Milton, pleaded guilty Wednesday to larceny, money laundering and falsifying entries in corporate books.

Sienkiewicz worked at High Octane Harley-Davidson in Billerica. Prosecutors say he required buyers to pay in cash and then kept the money for himself. He covered it up by removing the motorcycles from the dealership's computerized inventory system.

Investigators also said he used dealership funds to make a down payment on a car.

Sienkiewicz will be on probation for three years after his jail time.

