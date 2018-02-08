  1. Home
  2. World

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/08 23:06
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 39 16 .709
Toronto 37 16 .698 1
Philadelphia 26 25 .510 11
New York 23 32 .418 16
Brooklyn 19 37 .339 20½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 31 23 .574
Miami 29 26 .527
Charlotte 23 30 .434
Orlando 17 36 .321 13½
Atlanta 17 37 .315 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 31 22 .585
Milwaukee 30 23 .566 1
Indiana 30 25 .545 2
Detroit 27 26 .509 4
Chicago 18 35 .340 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 40 13 .755
San Antonio 35 21 .625
New Orleans 28 25 .528 12
Memphis 18 36 .333 22½
Dallas 17 37 .315 23½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 34 23 .596
Oklahoma City 31 24 .564 2
Denver 29 25 .537
Portland 29 25 .537
Utah 26 28 .481
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 41 13 .759
L.A. Clippers 27 25 .519 13
L.A. Lakers 22 31 .415 18½
Sacramento 17 36 .321 23½
Phoenix 18 38 .321 24

___

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 115, Brooklyn 106

Houston 109, Miami 101

Cleveland 140, Minnesota 138, OT

Indiana at New Orleans, ppd.

Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio 129, Phoenix 81

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

New York at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Orleans at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 9 p.m.