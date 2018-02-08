6N: Uncapped back Larmour in reserves for Ireland v Italy

DUBLIN (AP) — The uncapped Jordan Larmour, the talk of Irish rugby this season, made the reserves for Ireland's Six Nations rugby match against Italy on Saturday at Lansdowne Road.

The 20-year-old Larmour has been in sensational form in his first senior matches for Leinster, at fullback and wing.

After beating France 15-13 last weekend with a late dropped goal by Jonathan Sexton, Ireland rested No. 8 CJ Stander and lock James Ryan on Thursday.

Loosehead prop Cian Healy swapped with Jack McGrath, and Dan Leavy will also start where he finished in Paris, on the openside flank. Leavy went on as a replacement after Josh van der Flier went down with a season-ending right knee ligament tear.

Devin Toner was in for Ryan with Quinn Roux as backup, and Jack Conan at No. 8.

The backline was unchanged.

___

Ireland: Rob Kearney, Keith Earls, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale, Jonathan Sexton, Conor Murray; Jack Conan, Dan Leavy, Peter O'Mahony, Devin Toner, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Furlong, Rory Best (captain), Jack McGrath. Reserves: Sean Cronin, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, Quinn Roux, CJ Stander, Kieran Marmion, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour.