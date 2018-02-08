Sudan says ambassador to Cairo to return 'very soon'

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan's foreign minister says the country's ambassador to Cairo will return to Egypt "very soon."

Ibrahim Ghandour spoke Thursday, more than a month after Sudan recalled its ambassador to Egypt for consultation, at the time signaling deteriorating relations.

Ghandour's statements were made during a news conference in Cairo with Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry. Both stressed strong ties between the two countries.

Earlier, the two foreign ministers met with the heads of the intelligence services of both countries.

Cairo's ties with Khartoum have been tense over Sudan's revival of a longstanding border dispute. Egypt and Sudan have been also at odds over Khartoum's perceived support for the construction of a massive Nile dam in Ethiopia that Cairo fears will reduce its vital water share.