TOP STORIES:

SOC--MAN UNITED-FINANCES

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United says a half-year loss of $18 million is the result of U.S. President Donald Trump's tax overhaul. SENT: 220 words.

SOC--ENGLAND SPOTLIGHT-VAN DIJK'S IMPACT

Virgil van Dijk was widely trumpeted as the solution to Liverpool's defensive flimsiness when he joined in late December as the world's most expensive defender for $100 million. Results over the last month have shown the problem runs deeper than that. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 680 words, photo,

SOC--GERMANY SPOTLIGHT-ANTI-SEMITISM

BERLIN — Despite being threatened with exclusion from Germany's northeast regional league, Babelsberg is refusing to pay a fine in a case that has turned a spotlight on anti-Semitism in German soccer. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 500 words, photo.

SOC--ITALY SPOTLIGHT-DUEL AT THE TOP

ROME — The contrasts between six-time defending champion Juventus and Serie A leader Napoli are endless. Yet for the last two months, their difference in the standings has been just one point. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 680 words, photos.

SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-SEEDORF'S RETURN

MADRID — Trying to kick-start his coaching career, Clarence Seedorf is back in the place where he thrived as a player. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 680 words, photo.

SOC--FRANCE SPOTLIGHT

It?s a scenario that has been repeating itself at Paris Saint-Germain in recent years. A scenario where a player becomes bigger than the club, and is basically allowed to do anything he wants. It used to work that way with Zlatan Ibrahimovic. It?s now Neymar?s turn to call all the shots at PSG. By Samuel Petrequin. UPCOMING: 600 words, photo by 1600 GMT.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Three-time defending champion Barcelona visits Valencia defending a 1-0 first-leg win in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by GMT 2330 GMT.

CRI--BANGLADESH-SRI LANKA

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Sri Lanka has begun the second test against Bangladesh with the upper hand, finishing the first day leading by 166 runs and having taken four of the host's wickets. SENT: 470 words, photos.

RGU--ENGLAND TEAM

LONDON — Danny Care will become England's most-capped scrumhalf when he starts for England against Wales in Six Nations rugby on Saturday. SENT: 150 words.

— Also:

— RGU--SCOTLAND TEAM — Laidlaw back as chastened Scots ring changes for France. SENT: 240 words.

— RGU--IRELAND-ITALY — Both teams named shortly for game on Saturday in Dublin.

Other stories:

— GLF--WORLD SUPER 6 — Rumford leads Super 6 Perth, Westwood 2 shots back. SENT: 210 words.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — LeBron James hits jumper at OT buzzer, Cavs top Timberwolves. SENT: 520 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Bergeron scores twice, Bruins rout Rangers 6-1. SENT: 320 words, photo.

