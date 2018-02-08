Ohio officials pressure MLS to decide on FC Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ohio county officials are putting the pressure on Major League Soccer to decide whether FC Cincinnati will join the league.

Hamilton County commissioners voted Wednesday to renew an agreement to pay for a 1,000-car garage at the team's future stadium through Feb. 28.

The board's original agreement expired Dec. 31. The agreement was extended at the request of FC Cincinnati, which says it expects to hear from the league before March.

MLS previously said it would select its 25th and 26th teams by the end of 2017. It selected Nashville, Tennessee to take the 25th spot in December, but said it would decide on the final spot next year.

Hamilton County Commission President Todd Portune tells The Cincinnati Enquirer it's important a decision is made sooner rather than later.