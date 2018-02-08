  1. Home
Thursday's Olympic Curling Sums

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/08 21:32
Mixed Doubles
Game 1
Norway 0 3 0 1 0 2 1 2 —9
Canada 1 0 3 0 2 0 0 0 —6
Norway

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 115, Team Percentage: 72.

Magnus Nedregotten, Shots: 24, Points: 76, Percentage: 79.

Kristin Skaslien, Shots: 16, Points: 39, Percentage: 61.

Canada

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 123, Team Percentage: 77.

Kaitlyn Lawes, Shots: 16, Points: 46, Percentage: 72.

John Morris, Shots: 24, Points: 77, Percentage: 80.

Game 2
Finland 0 0 0 1 2 1 0 —4
South Korea 3 1 1 0 0 0 4 —9
Finland

Team Shots: 35, Team Points: 86, Team Percentage: 61.

Tomi Rantamaeki, Shots: 21, Points: 54, Percentage: 64.

Oona Kauste, Shots: 14, Points: 32, Percentage: 57.

South Korea

Team Shots: 35, Team Points: 108, Team Percentage: 77.

Kijeong Lee, Shots: 21, Points: 68, Percentage: 81.

Hyeji Jang, Shots: 14, Points: 40, Percentage: 71.

Game 3
Switzerland 0 1 1 0 1 0 2 0 2 —7
Chile 1 0 0 2 0 1 0 1 0 —5
Switzerland

Team Shots: 45, Team Points: 146, Team Percentage: 81.

Jenny Perret, Shots: 18, Points: 55, Percentage: 76.

Martin Rios, Shots: 27, Points: 91, Percentage: 84.

Chile

Team Shots: 45, Team Points: 132, Team Percentage: 74.

Rui Wang, Shots: 18, Points: 45, Percentage: 63.

Dexin Ba, Shots: 27, Points: 87, Percentage: 81.

Game 4
OA Russia 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 —3
United States 3 0 1 1 2 0 2 —9
Olympic Athletes from Russia

Team Shots: 34, Team Points: 80, Team Percentage: 59.

Aleksandr Krushelnitckii, Shots: 14, Points: 31, Percentage: 55.

Anastasia Bryzgalova, Shots: 20, Points: 49, Percentage: 61.

United States

Team Shots: 34, Team Points: 112, Team Percentage: 82.

Becca Hamilton, Shots: 13, Points: 44, Percentage: 85.

Matt Hamilton, Shots: 21, Points: 68, Percentage: 81.

Game 5
Switzerland 2 1 0 2 1 0 0 1 —7
Finland 0 0 2 0 0 2 2 0 —6
Switzerland

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: 111, Team Percentage: 71.

Jenny Perret, Shots: 15, Points: 36, Percentage: 60.

Martin Rios, Shots: 24, Points: 75, Percentage: 78.

Finland

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 104, Team Percentage: 65.

Tomi Rantamaeki, Shots: 24, Points: 71, Percentage: 74.

Oona Kauste, Shots: 16, Points: 33, Percentage: 52.

Game 6
Chile 2 0 3 1 0 1 0 0 —8
South Korea 0 1 0 0 4 0 2 0 —7
Chile

Team Shots: 45, Team Points: 132, Team Percentage: 73.

Rui Wang, Shots: 18, Points: 57, Percentage: 79.

Dexin Ba, Shots: 27, Points: 75, Percentage: 69.

Republic of Korea

Team Shots: 45, Team Points: 130, Team Percentage: 72.

Kijeong Lee, Shots: 26, Points: 76, Percentage: 73.

Hyeji Jang, Shots: 19, Points: 54, Percentage: 71.

Game 7
Canada 0 1 0 1 3 0 0 1 —6
United States 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 —4
Canada

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 133, Team Percentage: 83.

Kaitlyn Lawes, Shots: 16, Points: 45, Percentage: 70.

John Morris, Shots: 24, Points: 88, Percentage: 92.

United States

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 129, Team Percentage: 81.

Becca Hamilton, Shots: 16, Points: 52, Percentage: 81.

Matt Hamilton, Shots: 24, Points: 77, Percentage: 80.

Game 8
Norway 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 —3
OA Russia 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 —4
Norway

Team Shots: 38, Team Points: 131, Team Percentage: 86.

Magnus Nedregotten, Shots: 24, Points: 84, Percentage: 88.

Kristin Skaslien, Shots: 14, Points: 47, Percentage: 84.

Olympic Athlete from Russia

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 115, Team Percentage: 72.

Aleksandr Krushelnitckii, Shots: 15, Points: 35, Percentage: 58.

Anastasia Bryzgalova, Shots: 25, Points: 80, Percentage: 80.