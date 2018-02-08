Former Causeway Bay Books manager plans to open a book store in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Former Hong Kong-based Causeway Bay Books manager Lam Wing-kei (林榮基) said during an interview with a foreign radio station on Tuesday that it is almost certain that he will open a book store in Taiwan and if the operation of the store is smooth, he will consider going back to Hong Kong to open a new book store.

During the interview with Deutsche Welle (DW), Lam said that he will go to Taiwan after the Chinese New Year to weigh renting a store against buying one for the operation.

The planned book store in Taiwan will be run in the same spirit as that with the Causeway Bay Books, where the concept of “banned books” did not exist and where only good books or bad books could be found, Lam said. The book store in Taiwan will also sell books banned by the Chinese Communists as the Causeway Bay Books did in Hong Kong, and if requested by Chinese readers, the book store will try to find a way to send the books to them because reading is a basic human right, he added.

Lam is one of five men associated with publisher and bookstore Causeway Bay Books who disappeared at the end of 2015 and reappeared in China a few months later. He said they were kidnapped by Chinese public security. The incident directed the world's attention to the issue of China's heavy- handed suppression of free speech and press.