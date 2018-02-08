Carrefour workers protest job cuts driven by Macron reform

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Workers at retail giant Carrefour are protesting at hypermarkets across France over mass job cuts made possible by President Emmanuel Macron's labor reforms.

Unions staged a protest Thursday in Aix-en-Provence, southern France, marching through the aisles with red flags as shoppers pushed carts past their banners. It's part of a string of Carrefour demonstrations around the country this month.

Europe's biggest retailer, Carrefour announced last month that it will invest 2.8 billion euros ($3.4 billion) over the next five years in online shopping and cut 2,400 jobs. CEO Alexandre Bompard wants more investment in e-commerce to compete with Amazon.

The job cuts will come through collective voluntary departures, made possible in a new law that Macron says will boost growth by making it easier for companies to hire and fire.