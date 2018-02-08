The Latest: Pound rises on UK central bank hint of rate hike

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the Bank of England's interest rate decision (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

The British pound has risen sharply after the Bank of England indicated it could raise interest rates again as soon as May.

While acknowledging the risks to the British economy from the country's exit from the European Union, the bank revised up its growth forecast in light of better economic activity around the world. It suggested it could make three quarter-point increases to the key rate over the coming three years, with the first possibly as soon as May. On Thursday, it left the key rate at 0.5 percent.

Following those projections, the pound rose 0.6 percent to $1.3962.

Ben Brettell, senior economist at stockbrokers Hargreaves Lansdown, said rates could "rise faster and further than investors had expected" and noted that the bank's "rhetoric echoed that of September's meeting minutes, which preceded the November rate hike."

___

12:00 p.m.

The Bank of England has kept its key interest rate on hold as Britain's economy faces uncertainties related to its exit from the European Union.

The bank said Thursday that its rate-setting committee had unanimously voted to keep the key rate at 0.5 percent, three months after raising it for the first time in a decade to get inflation down.

The Brexit talks are set to officially recommence soon, but there's a lack of clarity over what Britain's future relationship with the EU will be after the exit in March 2019.

Many in the markets think that some sort of agreement over the immediate post-Brexit period will be thrashed out. That could allow the central bank to raise its main interest rate again in coming months to bring down inflation.