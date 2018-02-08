Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, February 8, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;33;27;A shower or two;31;26;SSW;17;81%;86%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Turning sunny;25;16;Mostly sunny;24;13;W;13;63%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;18;8;Mild with some sun;18;8;W;9;54%;17%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;14;6;Spotty showers;9;6;WSW;15;65%;85%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sunshine;5;-1;Snow to rain;3;1;WSW;24;81%;82%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;-7;-13;Partly sunny;-6;-10;NNE;9;66%;4%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;8;-5;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-3;E;8;27%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;-10;-20;Partly sunny;-10;-20;ENE;16;92%;33%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;35;23;A t-storm around;35;25;ENE;15;62%;60%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;17;9;Partly sunny;16;10;SSE;9;64%;70%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;21;18;Periods of rain;22;21;E;20;83%;91%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, nice;23;10;High clouds;22;11;WSW;12;32%;2%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;36;23;Mostly cloudy;34;23;E;12;61%;16%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;18;Increasing clouds;29;18;SE;7;55%;44%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;Showers around;31;24;S;11;64%;60%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Spotty showers;8;1;Showers around;9;3;NW;12;62%;70%;3

Beijing, China;Inc. clouds;3;-7;Partly sunny;4;-9;NNW;25;14%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy and cooler;5;0;Partial sunshine;6;-3;E;11;67%;27%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, chilly;2;-5;Mostly sunny, chilly;1;-3;SE;9;67%;20%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;20;8;Mostly cloudy;21;6;ESE;11;63%;36%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;28;18;A t-storm in spots;27;19;NE;10;72%;83%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy and chilly;1;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;2;-5;NE;10;77%;42%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny, but chilly;4;-1;Snow, rain late;2;0;WSW;19;72%;85%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, mild;11;2;Partly sunny, mild;11;0;W;19;55%;33%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Snow and rain;5;-2;Remaining cloudy;4;-2;WNW;7;73%;41%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny and hot;35;25;A t-storm, cooler;27;22;ESE;11;74%;73%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy, warm;32;19;Rather cloudy;31;19;SSW;6;42%;44%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;8;-2;Variable cloudiness;10;3;WSW;11;68%;26%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun, warm;32;16;Clouds and sun, warm;28;16;NE;12;44%;0%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as hot;31;18;Periods of sun, nice;24;15;SSW;21;65%;65%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;25;19;Partly sunny;26;18;ENE;6;57%;15%;9

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;33;23;Clouds and sun;32;23;SSE;11;65%;29%;7

Chicago, United States;Very cold;-5;-6;Chilly with snow;-1;-8;NNW;16;76%;91%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;Mostly sunny;31;23;ENE;9;72%;37%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;1;-2;Plenty of sunshine;0;-2;SE;18;63%;10%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy with some sun;20;16;Sunny intervals;21;15;NNE;28;68%;1%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;15;6;Periods of sun;20;11;S;16;64%;9%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds limiting sun;30;25;Mostly cloudy;32;25;NE;19;70%;32%;8

Delhi, India;Increasing clouds;23;8;Hazy sun;23;8;NNW;10;46%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Periods of sun, mild;17;1;Partly sunny, cooler;7;-8;ENE;15;50%;72%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Decreasing clouds;27;17;Sun and clouds;31;18;SSW;8;41%;5%;5

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the a.m.;33;24;Spotty showers;30;24;WSW;9;75%;84%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;8;-1;A passing shower;5;1;SW;26;75%;84%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;11;-4;Becoming cloudy;9;0;NNW;9;28%;26%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers around;14;6;Partly sunny;13;8;WNW;21;53%;11%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;18;11;Mostly cloudy;23;16;SE;8;64%;59%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A shower or two;25;16;A t-storm in spots;21;16;E;8;82%;70%;11

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;28;21;Mostly sunny;28;20;E;16;61%;28%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;-1;-7;Cloudy;-4;-9;ENE;12;90%;20%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sunshine and nice;29;21;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;SE;7;64%;11%;8

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;17;14;Partly sunny;19;15;ENE;14;69%;44%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;27;19;Partly sunny, breezy;26;19;NE;23;52%;7%;6

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;33;19;Partly sunny;32;20;SW;8;32%;3%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;22;5;Becoming cloudy;22;8;N;8;39%;1%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Showers around;17;9;Partly sunny;13;7;E;12;78%;29%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;30;24;A t-storm or two;29;24;W;14;80%;84%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;31;21;Sunshine and nice;30;22;NNW;11;58%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray t-shower;23;15;Clouding up;25;16;N;9;63%;42%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;9;-6;Cloudy;6;-4;NNW;7;31%;70%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Lots of sun, nice;30;12;Hazy sunshine;28;13;WNW;9;44%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;21;6;Mostly sunny, nice;21;4;SW;9;34%;3%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;37;20;Sunny and hot;38;21;NNE;16;21%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;A bit of p.m. snow;2;1;A little snow;3;0;E;13;83%;83%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. shower or two;31;23;A shower or two;30;24;ENE;14;60%;58%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mainly cloudy;33;24;A thunderstorm;32;24;W;10;74%;63%;6

Kolkata, India;Clearing;29;17;Periods of sun, nice;31;19;SSW;8;51%;27%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;32;21;Partly sunny;33;20;ENE;6;62%;30%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;12;5;A t-storm in spots;11;5;SE;11;83%;66%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, humid;34;27;A shower in the p.m.;32;26;SW;10;74%;67%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;25;21;Decreasing clouds;25;20;S;11;75%;38%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;11;6;A little a.m. rain;14;6;N;9;85%;64%;1

London, United Kingdom;Turning cloudy;8;4;A shower or two;5;-1;WNW;23;72%;61%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;29;13;Lots of sun, warm;26;12;SSE;9;42%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;30;26;Decreasing clouds;31;24;SSW;10;71%;42%;11

Madrid, Spain;Some sun;7;-4;Cloudy and chilly;9;-1;N;7;62%;10%;1

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;30;27;A morning shower;31;27;NNE;15;69%;80%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;24;SE;13;67%;79%;6

Manila, Philippines;A passing shower;30;23;Turning cloudy;31;23;ESE;7;65%;44%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Not as hot;30;18;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;SSW;12;59%;5%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;22;8;An afternoon shower;20;9;NNE;6;55%;72%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;28;23;Partly sunny;27;23;E;20;72%;44%;3

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;-1;-4;A bit of snow;-2;-4;NE;13;77%;80%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;30;24;Some sun, pleasant;30;25;E;20;68%;27%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Warm with clearing;33;23;Showers and t-storms;27;19;SE;13;61%;89%;4

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;-7;-14;Becoming cloudy;-6;-10;E;2;72%;75%;1

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;-7;-9;Cloudy;-4;-8;ESE;13;75%;29%;0

Mumbai, India;Nice with sunshine;32;23;Hazy sun;31;23;NW;10;42%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;28;12;Partly sunny;29;14;NE;20;32%;0%;10

New York, United States;Lots of sun, colder;1;-5;Becoming cloudy;3;1;S;13;43%;34%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;22;10;Increasing clouds;22;10;W;10;59%;3%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Flurries and squalls;-9;-16;Sunshine;-10;-17;ENE;4;84%;8%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;6;-5;Mostly sunny;8;0;ESE;7;46%;15%;4

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy, not as cold;0;-1;Cloudy;0;-4;SE;13;77%;66%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;-7;-17;Cloudy;-6;-10;NE;9;71%;79%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A heavy thunderstorm;28;24;Very windy;29;25;WNW;44;86%;99%;3

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;32;24;Partly sunny;33;23;NW;10;64%;7%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;31;23;Afternoon showers;30;24;ENE;12;82%;100%;4

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;3;-7;Snow, then rain late;2;-3;WNW;15;77%;86%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and warmer;31;19;Sunny, not as warm;26;16;SSE;26;55%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunshine and nice;32;20;Partly sunny;31;22;SW;8;55%;5%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, breezy;33;24;Couple of t-storms;32;24;N;24;77%;96%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;34;21;Partly sunny;33;21;E;11;42%;13%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Clearing;1;-5;Partly sunny;3;-4;SSE;7;57%;29%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;2;-8;Inc. clouds;4;-7;WSW;10;54%;42%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;22;13;A shower in the p.m.;22;12;NE;14;60%;86%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Showers around;15;6;Partly sunny;14;7;SSW;11;62%;44%;3

Recife, Brazil;Rather cloudy;31;26;Showers around;30;26;SE;11;73%;84%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;A couple of squalls;-1;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-3;ENE;18;60%;78%;1

Riga, Latvia;Some sun returning;-4;-9;Cloudy;-3;-6;ENE;3;88%;19%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;30;23;Mostly sunny;32;25;ENE;11;65%;15%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;27;11;Sunshine, pleasant;25;12;NE;8;17%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Some sun, a shower;13;2;Partly sunny;13;1;ENE;7;59%;3%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;-3;-9;A little a.m. snow;-3;-7;E;9;77%;58%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, mild;21;10;Mostly sunny;19;11;W;10;78%;3%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;An afternoon shower;26;18;ENE;17;63%;64%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;27;23;A shower in spots;27;24;E;24;75%;74%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;26;17;Periods of sun, nice;25;17;N;14;68%;6%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;24;5;Sunny and beautiful;24;5;E;7;22%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;29;14;Sunshine, pleasant;30;14;SSW;9;41%;7%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;26;20;Partly sunny;26;21;N;13;79%;44%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;11;1;A little a.m. rain;11;1;NNW;7;83%;64%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;12;5;Rather cloudy;9;2;N;9;70%;44%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;2;-8;Becoming cloudy;5;-1;SW;7;35%;28%;3

Shanghai, China;Sunny, but chilly;6;2;Cloudy;10;3;WSW;13;71%;78%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;30;24;Breezy with some sun;31;24;NNE;23;62%;19%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clearing and milder;10;-1;Partly sunny;9;-2;WSW;15;71%;9%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;23;A stray shower;28;24;ENE;24;69%;69%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;1;-4;Cloudy;1;-5;SSE;8;75%;27%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;28;21;Increasing clouds;29;22;E;16;58%;54%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;16;13;Cloudy and warmer;23;16;SSE;12;60%;33%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A snow shower;-3;-10;Cloudy and cold;-5;-9;ESE;8;85%;18%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny, but chilly;4;-6;Clouds and sun;8;-4;ENE;8;30%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Low clouds;7;2;An afternoon shower;6;-1;N;8;80%;66%;1

Tehran, Iran;Rain and drizzle;11;3;Increasing clouds;10;2;SE;9;34%;1%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy and very warm;26;16;Some sun, pleasant;25;15;NNE;8;57%;1%;4

Tirana, Albania;Rainy times;14;7;Spotty showers;15;5;ENE;6;59%;65%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Some sun;9;0;Mostly sunny;10;1;NNW;11;47%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;Inc. clouds;-6;-9;Fluffy snow;-3;-7;N;11;82%;92%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy;17;13;Rain in the morning;17;10;SW;15;80%;92%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;17;6;Showers around;14;8;NW;11;76%;94%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A bit of p.m. snow;-16;-27;Colder;-23;-30;WNW;14;68%;44%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy with a shower;10;2;Clouds and sunshine;6;-2;NE;5;67%;5%;2

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy;3;-3;Partly sunny;2;-5;E;6;70%;44%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Clearing;24;14;Warmer;31;17;NE;7;45%;6%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;0;-5;A bit of snow;-1;-6;NE;11;83%;66%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;1;-3;Cloudy;0;-3;N;9;83%;44%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;21;15;Mostly cloudy;22;18;ENE;11;65%;60%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;32;19;Some sun, pleasant;32;19;SW;8;56%;5%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, mild;9;-3;Partly sunny, mild;9;-3;ESE;4;58%;36%;3

