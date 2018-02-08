Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, February 8, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;91;80;A shower or two;88;79;SSW;11;81%;86%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Turning sunny;77;61;Mostly sunny;76;56;W;8;63%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;64;46;Mild with some sun;65;46;W;6;54%;17%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;57;43;Spotty showers;48;42;WSW;9;65%;85%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sunshine;40;30;Snow to rain;37;33;WSW;15;81%;82%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;20;8;Partly sunny;22;14;NNE;6;66%;4%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;46;23;Partly sunny, chilly;44;27;E;5;27%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;15;-4;Partly sunny;14;-4;ENE;10;92%;33%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;94;73;A t-storm around;94;76;ENE;10;62%;60%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;62;49;Partly sunny;61;51;SSE;5;64%;70%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;70;65;Periods of rain;72;70;E;12;83%;91%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, nice;74;49;High clouds;72;51;WSW;7;32%;2%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;98;74;Mostly cloudy;93;74;E;7;61%;16%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;81;65;Increasing clouds;84;64;SE;4;55%;44%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, nice;90;75;Showers around;88;75;S;7;64%;60%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Spotty showers;46;34;Showers around;49;38;NW;7;62%;70%;3

Beijing, China;Inc. clouds;37;19;Partly sunny;39;16;NNW;16;14%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy and cooler;40;33;Partial sunshine;43;27;E;7;67%;27%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, chilly;35;23;Mostly sunny, chilly;35;27;SE;6;67%;20%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;69;46;Mostly cloudy;69;43;ESE;7;63%;36%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;83;65;A t-storm in spots;81;66;NE;6;72%;83%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy and chilly;35;25;Partly sunny, chilly;35;23;NE;6;77%;42%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny, but chilly;39;30;Snow, rain late;36;33;WSW;12;72%;85%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, mild;51;36;Partly sunny, mild;52;32;W;12;55%;33%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Snow and rain;41;28;Remaining cloudy;40;28;WNW;4;73%;41%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny and hot;94;77;A t-storm, cooler;81;71;ESE;7;74%;73%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy, warm;89;67;Rather cloudy;89;66;SSW;3;42%;44%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;47;29;Variable cloudiness;50;37;WSW;7;68%;26%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun, warm;89;60;Clouds and sun, warm;82;60;NE;7;44%;0%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as hot;87;65;Periods of sun, nice;76;59;SSW;13;65%;65%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;77;66;Partly sunny;80;65;ENE;4;57%;15%;9

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;91;73;Clouds and sun;90;74;SSE;7;65%;29%;7

Chicago, United States;Very cold;23;21;Chilly with snow;31;17;NNW;10;76%;91%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;74;Mostly sunny;87;73;ENE;6;72%;37%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;35;28;Plenty of sunshine;32;28;SE;11;63%;10%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy with some sun;68;61;Sunny intervals;69;60;NNE;17;68%;1%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;58;42;Periods of sun;68;52;S;10;64%;9%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds limiting sun;86;77;Mostly cloudy;89;77;NE;12;70%;32%;8

Delhi, India;Increasing clouds;73;46;Hazy sun;73;47;NNW;6;46%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Periods of sun, mild;62;34;Partly sunny, cooler;44;18;ENE;9;50%;72%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Decreasing clouds;80;63;Sun and clouds;87;64;SSW;5;41%;5%;5

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the a.m.;91;76;Spotty showers;86;76;WSW;6;75%;84%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;46;30;A passing shower;41;34;SW;16;75%;84%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;51;24;Becoming cloudy;49;33;NNW;6;28%;26%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers around;57;43;Partly sunny;56;47;WNW;13;53%;11%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;64;52;Mostly cloudy;73;61;SE;5;64%;59%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A shower or two;76;61;A t-storm in spots;70;61;E;5;82%;70%;11

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;83;70;Mostly sunny;82;69;E;10;61%;28%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;29;19;Cloudy;24;16;ENE;7;90%;20%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sunshine and nice;84;70;Partly sunny, nice;88;70;SE;4;64%;11%;8

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;63;56;Partly sunny;67;60;ENE;8;69%;44%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;80;66;Partly sunny, breezy;79;66;NE;14;52%;7%;6

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;91;66;Partly sunny;89;68;SW;5;32%;3%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;72;41;Becoming cloudy;71;47;N;5;39%;1%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Showers around;63;48;Partly sunny;56;45;E;7;78%;29%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;86;76;A t-storm or two;85;75;W;9;80%;84%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;88;70;Sunshine and nice;85;71;NNW;7;58%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray t-shower;73;58;Clouding up;76;61;N;5;63%;42%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;48;21;Cloudy;42;26;NNW;5;31%;70%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Lots of sun, nice;86;53;Hazy sunshine;82;56;WNW;5;44%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;70;42;Mostly sunny, nice;71;40;SW;5;34%;3%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;99;69;Sunny and hot;100;70;NNE;10;21%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;A bit of p.m. snow;36;33;A little snow;37;32;E;8;83%;83%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. shower or two;87;74;A shower or two;86;75;ENE;9;60%;58%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mainly cloudy;92;75;A thunderstorm;89;75;W;6;74%;63%;6

Kolkata, India;Clearing;84;63;Periods of sun, nice;88;66;SSW;5;51%;27%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;90;70;Partly sunny;92;69;ENE;4;62%;30%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;53;40;A t-storm in spots;52;40;SE;7;83%;66%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, humid;94;81;A shower in the p.m.;89;79;SW;6;74%;67%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;77;69;Decreasing clouds;77;69;S;7;75%;38%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;52;43;A little a.m. rain;57;43;N;5;85%;64%;1

London, United Kingdom;Turning cloudy;46;40;A shower or two;42;30;WNW;14;72%;61%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;85;56;Lots of sun, warm;78;54;SSE;5;42%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;87;78;Decreasing clouds;87;76;SSW;6;71%;42%;11

Madrid, Spain;Some sun;45;26;Cloudy and chilly;47;30;N;5;62%;10%;1

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;86;81;A morning shower;88;81;NNE;10;69%;80%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;90;78;A t-storm in spots;90;76;SE;8;67%;79%;6

Manila, Philippines;A passing shower;86;73;Turning cloudy;88;74;ESE;4;65%;44%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Not as hot;86;65;Partly sunny, nice;83;64;SSW;7;59%;5%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;71;47;An afternoon shower;68;48;NNE;4;55%;72%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;82;73;Partly sunny;81;74;E;12;72%;44%;3

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;30;24;A bit of snow;28;25;NE;8;77%;80%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;86;76;Some sun, pleasant;86;77;E;12;68%;27%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Warm with clearing;91;73;Showers and t-storms;81;67;SE;8;61%;89%;4

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;19;6;Becoming cloudy;21;15;E;1;72%;75%;1

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;20;16;Cloudy;25;18;ESE;8;75%;29%;0

Mumbai, India;Nice with sunshine;90;73;Hazy sun;88;73;NW;6;42%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;83;54;Partly sunny;84;57;NE;12;32%;0%;10

New York, United States;Lots of sun, colder;34;22;Becoming cloudy;38;34;S;8;43%;34%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;72;50;Increasing clouds;71;51;W;6;59%;3%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Flurries and squalls;16;2;Sunshine;14;1;ENE;2;84%;8%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;44;23;Mostly sunny;47;32;ESE;4;46%;15%;4

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy, not as cold;32;30;Cloudy;32;25;SE;8;77%;66%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;19;2;Cloudy;20;14;NE;6;71%;79%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A heavy thunderstorm;82;76;Very windy;84;78;WNW;27;86%;99%;3

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;90;75;Partly sunny;91;74;NW;6;64%;7%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;87;74;Afternoon showers;86;75;ENE;7;82%;100%;4

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;38;19;Snow, then rain late;36;27;WNW;9;77%;86%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and warmer;88;67;Sunny, not as warm;79;61;SSE;16;55%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunshine and nice;90;68;Partly sunny;88;71;SW;5;55%;5%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, breezy;91;76;Couple of t-storms;89;75;N;15;77%;96%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;93;69;Partly sunny;92;70;E;7;42%;13%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Clearing;35;23;Partly sunny;38;26;SSE;4;57%;29%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;36;17;Inc. clouds;40;20;WSW;6;54%;42%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;71;55;A shower in the p.m.;71;53;NE;9;60%;86%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Showers around;59;42;Partly sunny;57;45;SSW;7;62%;44%;3

Recife, Brazil;Rather cloudy;87;79;Showers around;87;78;SE;7;73%;84%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;A couple of squalls;30;28;Partly sunny, chilly;32;27;ENE;11;60%;78%;1

Riga, Latvia;Some sun returning;25;16;Cloudy;27;21;ENE;2;88%;19%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;87;74;Mostly sunny;90;77;ENE;7;65%;15%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;81;53;Sunshine, pleasant;77;54;NE;5;17%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Some sun, a shower;55;36;Partly sunny;56;35;ENE;4;59%;3%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;26;16;A little a.m. snow;27;20;E;5;77%;58%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, mild;70;51;Mostly sunny;67;51;W;6;78%;3%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;79;63;An afternoon shower;80;64;ENE;10;63%;64%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;81;73;A shower in spots;81;75;E;15;75%;74%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;79;63;Periods of sun, nice;77;63;N;9;68%;6%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;76;40;Sunny and beautiful;75;41;E;4;22%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;84;56;Sunshine, pleasant;85;57;SSW;6;41%;7%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;80;69;Partly sunny;79;69;N;8;79%;44%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;52;34;A little a.m. rain;51;34;NNW;5;83%;64%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;53;41;Rather cloudy;48;35;N;5;70%;44%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;35;18;Becoming cloudy;41;30;SW;4;35%;28%;3

Shanghai, China;Sunny, but chilly;43;36;Cloudy;50;37;WSW;8;71%;78%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;86;74;Breezy with some sun;87;74;NNE;14;62%;19%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clearing and milder;50;31;Partly sunny;49;28;WSW;9;71%;9%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;83;74;A stray shower;82;75;ENE;15;69%;69%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;33;25;Cloudy;33;22;SSE;5;75%;27%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;83;70;Increasing clouds;85;72;E;10;58%;54%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;61;55;Cloudy and warmer;73;61;SSE;8;60%;33%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A snow shower;27;14;Cloudy and cold;22;15;ESE;5;85%;18%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny, but chilly;39;21;Clouds and sun;47;25;ENE;5;30%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Low clouds;45;35;An afternoon shower;43;31;N;5;80%;66%;1

Tehran, Iran;Rain and drizzle;52;38;Increasing clouds;51;36;SE;5;34%;1%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy and very warm;78;61;Some sun, pleasant;76;59;NNE;5;57%;1%;4

Tirana, Albania;Rainy times;58;44;Spotty showers;59;40;ENE;4;59%;65%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Some sun;48;32;Mostly sunny;49;34;NNW;7;47%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;Inc. clouds;21;15;Fluffy snow;26;19;N;7;82%;92%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy;63;56;Rain in the morning;62;49;SW;9;80%;92%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;63;42;Showers around;58;46;NW;7;76%;94%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A bit of p.m. snow;3;-17;Colder;-9;-21;WNW;9;68%;44%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy with a shower;49;36;Clouds and sunshine;43;28;NE;3;67%;5%;2

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy;37;26;Partly sunny;36;23;E;3;70%;44%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Clearing;76;58;Warmer;88;63;NE;4;45%;6%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;31;24;A bit of snow;30;22;NE;7;83%;66%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;34;27;Cloudy;33;26;N;5;83%;44%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;70;59;Mostly cloudy;72;64;ENE;7;65%;60%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;90;66;Some sun, pleasant;90;67;SW;5;56%;5%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, mild;49;27;Partly sunny, mild;48;27;ESE;2;58%;36%;3

_____

_____

