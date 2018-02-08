Knock knock ... Who's there? Taco Bell

NEW YORK (AP) — The owner of KFC and Taco Bell is teaming up with Grubhub to expand home delivery.

Yum Brands said Thursday that Grubhub will be responsible for KFC and Taco Bell delivery and online ordering, using its delivery people and it's technology.

Fastfood chains are paying a lot more attention to delivery because of the sales potential. McDonald's has expanded delivery to 5,000 of its nearly 14,000 U.S. locations. It says customers typically spend more when they order delivery.

The companies declined to say how many KFC and Taco Bell restaurants would offer delivery and when.

Yum Brands Inc. also will buy $200 million of Grubhub Inc.'s stock, and a Yum executive will join Grubhub's board.