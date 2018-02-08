Filipina caregiver found dead in Taiwan’s Hualien quake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A female Philippine caregiver, identified as Melody Albano Castro, was confirmed dead in the earthquake that hit Hualien City in eastern Taiwan before midnight on Tuesday, according to reports.

The Filipina's body was discovered on the 7th floor of the building in which she had been working. She was found crushed by a bed and failed to escape when the accident occurred.

The 28-year-old woman worked as a caregiver for a Japanese family that consisted of a 63-year-old woman, her 68-year-old husband, and the elderly woman's mute younger brother.

Manila Economic and Cultural Office Chairman Angelito Banayo said Castro’s family has been informed of the tragedy.

The death toll from the magnitude 6.0 earthquake has risen to ten as of Thursday evening, while 272 have sustained injuries and 7 remained unaccounted for, according to the Central Emergency Operation Center.