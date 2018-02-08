Japanese actor donates 10 million yen to Hualien quake relief

Taipei, Feb. 8 (CNA) Japanese model and actor Hiroshi Abe announced during a promotional event in Taipei on Thursday that he plans to donate 10 million Japanese yen (US$91,743) to disaster relief work, in the aftermath of the earthquake that hit Hualien County in eastern Taiwan late Tuesday.

Abe, who is in Taiwan for a product launch by a major Japanese multinational electronics firm, also offered his deepest sympathies to all families impacted by the disaster.

While voicing his support for the people involved in the county's rescue effort, Abe also wished everyone injured a speedy recovery and a quick return to normal for all Taiwanese.

The actor is known for his roles in several popular Japanese movies, including Still Walking, Chocolate, and Godzilla 2000: Millennium.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, the death toll in the Hualien earthquake stood at 10, with 272 injured and 7 remaining unaccounted for, according to Taiwan's Central Emergency Operations Center.