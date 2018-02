The Latest: Early birds head to Eagles Super Bowl parade

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Latest on the parade for the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles (all times local):

6:15 a.m.

Early birds are headed to the Eagles Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia.

Before dawn in frigid wind chills in the low 20s, people have started lining the parade route Thursday to celebrate the team's first NFL title in nearly 60 years.

Other fans lined up for mass transit. The city's two subways are free all da. But all 50,000 special parade day tickets for the SEPTA regional railroad lines sold out. The rapid transit system connecting Philadelphia and southern New Jersey also sold parade tickets, but that doesn't guarantee a ride.

The parade starts near the team's stadium and culminates its 5-mile (8-kilometer) trek at the art museum steps that Sylvester Stallone climbed in the "Rocky" movies.

___

Midnight

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

The city's first Super Bowl parade steps off Thursday, capping a glorious week for jubilant fans celebrating an NFL title that had eluded them for nearly 60 years. Led by backup quarterback Nick Foles and second-year coach Doug Pederson, the Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33.

Schools, museums, courts, government offices and even the Philadelphia Zoo will be shut down.

Organizers say they're preparing for as many as 2 million people to jam the parade route.