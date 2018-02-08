Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Scoreboard

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Scoreboard on Thursday at stumps on the first day of the second cricket test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium:
|Sri Lanka 1st Innings
Kusal Mendis b Razzak 68
Dimuth Karunaratne st Das b Razzak 3
Dhananjaya De Silva c Sabbir b Taijul 19
Danushka Gunathilaka c Rahim b Razzak 13
Dinesh Chandimal b Razzak 0
Roshen Silva c Das b Taijul 56
Niroshan Dickwella b Taijul 1
Dilruwan Perera c Mominul b Taijul 31
Akila Dananjaya c Rahim b Mustafizur 20
Rangana Herath c Rahim b Mustafizur 2
Suranga Lakmal not out 4
Extras: (5lb) 5
TOTAL: (all out) 222
Overs: 65.3.
Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-61, 3-96, 4-96, 5-109, 6-110, 7-162, 8-205, 9-207, 10-222.
Bowling: Mehidy Hasan 13-0-54-0, Abdur Razzak 16-2-63-4, Taijul Islam 25.3-2-83-4, Mustafizur Rahman 11-4-17-2.
|Bangladesh 1stInnings
Tamim Iqbal c and b Lakmal 4
Imrul Kayes lbw b Perera 19
Mominul Haque run out 0
Mushfiqur Rahim b Lakmal 1
Liton Das not out 24
Mehidy Hasan not out 5
Extras: (1lb, 1w, 1nb) 3
TOTAL: (for 4 wickets) 56
Overs: 22.
Still to bat: Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Abdur Razzak.
Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-4, 3-12, 4-45.
Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 7-3-15-2 (1w), Dilruwan Perera 8-3-25-1 (1nb), Akila Dananjaya 3-1-4-0, Rangana Herath 4-0-11-0.
Toss: Sri Lanka
Umpires: Rod Tucker, Australia, and, Joel Wilson, West Indies.
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus, South Africa. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.