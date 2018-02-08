Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Scoreboard

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Scoreboard on Thursday at stumps on the first day of the second cricket test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium:

Sri Lanka 1st Innings

Kusal Mendis b Razzak 68

Dimuth Karunaratne st Das b Razzak 3

Dhananjaya De Silva c Sabbir b Taijul 19

Danushka Gunathilaka c Rahim b Razzak 13

Dinesh Chandimal b Razzak 0

Roshen Silva c Das b Taijul 56

Niroshan Dickwella b Taijul 1

Dilruwan Perera c Mominul b Taijul 31

Akila Dananjaya c Rahim b Mustafizur 20

Rangana Herath c Rahim b Mustafizur 2

Suranga Lakmal not out 4

Extras: (5lb) 5

TOTAL: (all out) 222

Overs: 65.3.

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-61, 3-96, 4-96, 5-109, 6-110, 7-162, 8-205, 9-207, 10-222.

Bowling: Mehidy Hasan 13-0-54-0, Abdur Razzak 16-2-63-4, Taijul Islam 25.3-2-83-4, Mustafizur Rahman 11-4-17-2.

Bangladesh 1stInnings

Tamim Iqbal c and b Lakmal 4

Imrul Kayes lbw b Perera 19

Mominul Haque run out 0

Mushfiqur Rahim b Lakmal 1

Liton Das not out 24

Mehidy Hasan not out 5

Extras: (1lb, 1w, 1nb) 3

TOTAL: (for 4 wickets) 56

Overs: 22.

Still to bat: Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Abdur Razzak.

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-4, 3-12, 4-45.

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 7-3-15-2 (1w), Dilruwan Perera 8-3-25-1 (1nb), Akila Dananjaya 3-1-4-0, Rangana Herath 4-0-11-0.

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Rod Tucker, Australia, and, Joel Wilson, West Indies.

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus, South Africa. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.