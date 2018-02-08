Australian premier to apologize to child sex abuse victims

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's prime minister says he will apologize to victims of child sex abuse in churches and other institutions over decades.

The apology follows a five-year government-commissioned inquiry into how institutions responded to sexual abuse of children in Australia over 90 years.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told Parliament on Thursday he will apologize on behalf of Australia by the end of the year.

A survivor-focused reference group will be appointed to advise on the form and content of the apology.

The government has also urged states to sign on to program to provide compensation to the victims from July. The federal government has been criticized by some survivors by proposing to deny compensation to abuse victims who grew up to become abusers and victims convicted of serious crimes.