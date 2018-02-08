Greece launches bond in key step to exiting bailout era

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has launched a seven-year bond auction, in the first major step this year toward a return to financing itself on international markets.

State finance officials said the auction was launched Thursday, at a starting rate of 3.75 percent. The decision followed a two-day delay due to this week's turmoil in global financial markets.

Greece government wants to secure a full return to the markets this year for the first time since the country was bailed out by international rescue lenders in 2010. The country's third successive bailout, funded by other eurozone countries, ends in August.