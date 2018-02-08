Mars on Earth: Simulation tests in remote desert of Oman

In this Feb. 7, 2018, photo, two scientists test space suits and a geo-radar for use in a future Mars mission in the Dhofar desert of southern Oman. T
In this Feb. 7, 2018, photo, two scientists test space suits and a geo-radar for use in a future Mars mission in the Dhofar desert of southern Oman. T
In this Feb. 7, 2018, photo, two scientists test space suits and a geo-radar for use in a future Mars mission in the Dhofar desert of southern Oman. T
In this Feb. 7, 2018, photo, two scientists test space suits and a geo-radar for use in a future Mars mission in the Dhofar desert of southern Oman. T
This Feb. 7, 2018, photo shows João Lousada, a flight controller for the International Space Station, wearing an experimental space suit during a simu
This Feb. 7, 2018, photo shows João Lousada, a flight controller for the International Space Station, wearing an experimental space suit during a simu
This Feb. 7, 2018, photo shows João Lousada, a flight controller for the International Space Station, wearing an experimental space suit during a simu
This Feb. 7, 2018, photo shows João Lousada, a flight controller for the International Space Station, wearing an experimental space suit during a simu
This Feb. 7, 2018, photo shows analog astronaut Kartik Kumar wearing an experimental space suit during a simulation of a future Mars mission in the Dh
This Feb. 7, 2018, photo shows analog astronaut Kartik Kumar wearing an experimental space suit during a simulation of a future Mars mission in the Dh
In this Feb. 7, 2018, photo, analog astronaut João Lousada, center, hands his colleague Kartik Kumar a drone while two Omani men watching in front of
This Feb. 7, 2018, photo shows João Lousada, a flight controller for the International Space Station, wearing an experimental space suit during a simu
This Feb. 7, 2018, photo shows João Lousada, a flight controller for the International Space Station, wearing an experimental space suit during a simu
This Feb. 7, 2018, photo shows Gernot Groemer, commander of the AMADEE-18 Mars simulation in the Dhofar desert of southern Oman. The desolate desert i
This Feb. 7, 2018, photo shows a 2.4-ton inflated habitat used by the AMADEE-18 Mars simulation in the Dhofar desert of southern Oman. The desolate de
The sun rises over a 2.4-ton inflated habitat used by the AMADEE-18 Mars simulation in the Dhofar desert of southern Oman on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. T
DHOFAR DESERT, Oman (AP) — The desolate desert in southern Oman, near the borders of Yemen and Saudi Arabia, resembles Mars so much that more than 200 scientists from 25 nations have chosen it as their location for the next four weeks, to field-test technology for a manned mission to Mars.
Analog astronaut Kartik Kumar says the successful launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket this week "puts us in a completely different realm of what we can put into deep space, what we can send to Mars."
Seen from space, the Dhofar Desert is a flat, brown expanse. Few animals or plants survive its temperatures that can top 125 degrees Fahrenheit, or 51 degrees Celsius.
The Oman Mars Base is a giant 2.4-ton inflated habitat surrounded by shipping containers turned into labs and crew quarters.