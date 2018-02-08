I-Mei Foods donates NT$5 million to Hualien quake relief

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—I-Mei Foods Co (義美食品公司) donated NT$5 million for Hualien quake relief through the Ministry of Health and Welfare disaster relief account on Thursday.

Relief supplies, foods and workers have poured into Hualien following the 6.0-magnitude earthquake on February 6, and accumulated money donated for the quake relief efforts reportedly reached NT$570 million as of Thursday.

Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) said at a press conference on Thursday that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has been very concerned about the living conditions of the quake victims at the two shelters in Hualien and the well-being of the members of the rescue teams as to whether they have been kept warm and provided with hot foods.