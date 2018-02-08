Experts advise to prepare earthquake kit after Hualien deadly quake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After a deadly magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck in Hualien, Taiwan’s Central Emergency Operation Center advised people to prepare an earthquake kit in response to its frequent aftershocks which can still be felt across the island as of Thursday.

The Central Emergency Operation Center reminds people to prepare the earthquake kit, or earthquake bag, which can be purchased from the hypermarket outlets and online shopping sites. The emergency kit should include these essentials: water, food, First Aid kit, dust mask, tissue papers, personal ID, deposit books, small amount of cash or coins, flashlight with extra batteries, whistle, portable radio, Schweizer Messer or pocket knife, blanket or sleeping bag, extra house keys and a jacket.

If you have babies or toddlers, the kit should also include baby formula, canned baby foods, nursing bottles and diapers.

Experts recommend people to be prepared to be self-sufficient for at least three days, and keep a blanket and sturdy shoes close to your bed to protect your feet from broken glass. Avoid walking around in stockings or bare feet because of the possible danger of stepping on broken glass and other debris.