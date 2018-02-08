FIFA president praises Russian World Cup preparations

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — FIFA's president has praised Russia's preparations for this summer's World Cup.

Speaking during a one-day trip to Vietnam on Thursday, Giovanni Infantino said the preparations are well on track and the world will experience the best World Cup ever.

The president of the world soccer body said he hopes video-assisted refereeing will be part of the game this year after almost 1,000 successful tests.

Earlier, Infantino met with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to discuss how FIFA can further assist Vietnam in developing its soccer through financial and technical support.

Soccer is the most popular sport in the country of 95 million people which is 112th in the FIFA ranking and No. 1 in Southeast Asia.