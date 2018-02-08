FIFA president praises Russian World Cup preparations

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, center, kicks a ball during a visit to a stadium for young football players' training as officials of Vietnam Footbal
FIFA President Gianni Infantino, center left, and President of Vietnam Football Federation Le Hung Dung, center right, pose for photo with some Vietna
FIFA President Gianni Infantino, center, and Le Hung Dung, president of Vietnam Football Federation, fourth right, pose for a group photo with some me
FIFA President Gianni Infantino, center, shakes hands with a Vietnamese female football player in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. Infantino is
FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, shakes hands with Le Hung Dung, President of Vietnam Football Federation in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2
FIFA President Gianni Infantino, center, and President of Vietnam Football Federation Le Hung Dung, left, look on as VFF Vice President Tran Quoc Tuan
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — FIFA's president has praised Russia's preparations for this summer's World Cup.
Speaking during a one-day trip to Vietnam on Thursday, Giovanni Infantino said the preparations are well on track and the world will experience the best World Cup ever.
The president of the world soccer body said he hopes video-assisted refereeing will be part of the game this year after almost 1,000 successful tests.
Earlier, Infantino met with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to discuss how FIFA can further assist Vietnam in developing its soccer through financial and technical support.
Soccer is the most popular sport in the country of 95 million people which is 112th in the FIFA ranking and No. 1 in Southeast Asia.