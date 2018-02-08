Japanese wholesale store puts out signs praying for well-being of earthquake victims in Hualien, Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A wholesale store in Japan is seen displaying signs in the store praying for the well-being of the victims after a deadly earthquake hit Hualien City in eastern Taiwan late Tuesday night.

A Facebook user shared a photo on a Japan and Taiwan exchange site on Facebook [日台交流広場(台湾と日本)] that shows a sign displayed by Japanese wholesale store BIC CAMERA that says, “God bless Hualien, Taiwan. Taiwan Go. Pray for safety and peace for all people.”

Taiwanese users have expressed their appreciation for the Japanese well-wishers’ goodwill with some making the following comments: “Very touching! And thanks a lot! God bless Taiwan! God bless Hualien!” “Thank Japan. Very touching,” “Thank Japanese friends for cheering Taiwan on!” “Traditional Chinese characters. Thank you for your care.”

In addition to displaying signs in the store, BIC CAMERA also posted a message on its Facebook page (bic camera_繁體中文) a message that says, "All Bic Camera staff pray for God's blessing on the earthquake victims and hope that all the people are safe" along with a photo with prayers for safety of victims in Hualien and the Taiwanese people in general.