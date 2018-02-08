  1. Home
  2. Society

Japanese wholesale store puts out signs praying for well-being of earthquake victims in Hualien, Taiwan

A wholesale store in Japan is seen displaying signs in the store praying for the well-being of victims after a deadly earthquake hit Hualien City late Tuesday night

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/02/08 16:35

A sign displayed by Japanese wholesale store BIC CAMERA in the store (photo from Facebook日台交流広場(台湾と日本))

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A wholesale store in Japan is seen displaying signs in the store praying for the well-being of the victims after a deadly earthquake hit Hualien City in eastern Taiwan late Tuesday night.  

A Facebook user shared a photo on a Japan and Taiwan exchange site on Facebook [日台交流広場(台湾と日本)] that shows a sign displayed by Japanese wholesale store BIC CAMERA that says, “God bless Hualien, Taiwan. Taiwan Go. Pray for safety and peace for all people.”   

Taiwanese users have expressed their appreciation for the Japanese well-wishers’ goodwill with some making the following comments: “Very touching! And thanks a lot! God bless Taiwan! God bless Hualien!” “Thank Japan. Very touching,” “Thank Japanese friends for cheering Taiwan on!” “Traditional Chinese characters. Thank you for your care.”    

In addition to displaying signs in the store, BIC CAMERA also posted a message on its Facebook page (bic camera_繁體中文) a message that says, "All Bic Camera staff pray for God's blessing on the earthquake victims and hope that all the people are safe" along with a photo with prayers for safety of victims in Hualien and the Taiwanese people in general.  
Hualien
Bic Camera

RELATED ARTICLES

After Hualien quake, AIT Director says 'The United States stands by Taiwan!'
2018/02/07 14:24
Two earthquakes hit Hualien
2018/02/04 09:50
Members of Taiwan's indigenous Bunun ethnic group visit ancestral lands
2018/01/24 18:17
Tickets for Taiwan's East Coast trains for Lunar New Year fully booked minutes after website opens
2018/01/24 13:19
Taiwan advises public to stay away from east coast beaches after Alaska quake
2018/01/23 19:56