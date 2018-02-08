German exports up 6.3 percent in 2017, hit record

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say the country's exports increased by 6.3 percent in 2017, beating the previous year's record. Imports rose by an even stronger 8.3 percent.

The Federal Statistical Office said Thursday that Europe's biggest economy exported goods worth 1.279 trillion euros ($1.577 trillion) last year. It didn't give a detailed geographical breakdown of the destinations, but said that exports to both European countries and nations outside the 28-nation bloc were up 6.3 percent.

Germany's imports swelled to 1.035 trillion euros, with goods from outside the EU gaining a little more strongly.

Exports have long been a mainstay of the German economy, though strong domestic demand has taken over as the main driver of economic growth. Germany's export strength has brought the country criticism from abroad.