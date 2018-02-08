  1. Home
South Korean president to meet North Korean leader's sister

By  Associated Press
2018/02/08 15:55

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in plans to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister and other senior North Korean officials who are coming to the South on Friday for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Moon's spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom also said Thursday the North Korean delegates will attend the games' opening ceremony on Friday evening.

Kim says Moon will hold a luncheon with the North Korean delegates on Saturday but didn't provide an exact time and location.

Kim Yo Jong would be the first member of North Korea's ruling family to visit the South since the 1950-53 Korean War. The North Korean delegation will also include the country's nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam.