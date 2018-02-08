‘Taiwan Jiayou!’ Japan Prime Minister Abe speaks after Hualien quakes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Two days after the deadly magnitude 6.0 earthquake in Hualien, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly sent a letter to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen to express his sympathy and took to Facebook to post an image with Chinese calligraphy writing which shows “台灣加油 (Taiwan Jiayou)” in Chinese, meaning “Taiwan persevere.”

In a letter to Tsai, Abe said his heart sank after seeing such severe damage caused by the quakes in eastern Taiwan. He added that his country would love to offer assistance of various kinds to Taiwan to get through the tough time.

In a post on the Facebook page of the Prime Minister’s Official Residence, Abe said he is praying for the deceased and to all those affected by the quakes. He mentioned Taiwan’s warm support during the 2011 earthquake that struck eastern Japan, saying that an expert team has been organized and is on its way to Taiwan to carry out rescue efforts.

According to a CNA report, it is the first time that Abe had written calligraphy to offer his condolences to people in Taiwan. He put his signature next to the words "Taiwan Jiayou," which are in traditional Chinese instead of the Japanese Kanji. Kanji are the adopted logographic Chinese characters that are used in the Japanese writing system.

On the same day, Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it will be sending a team of seven quake experts to assist in the rescue effort in areas affected by the powerful earthquake, which struck eastern Taiwan's Hualien late Tuesday, February 6.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a total of 31 foreigners have been affected by the Hualien earthquake, most of whom have only suffered minor injuries. Among the injured foreign nationals who have received treatment for minor injuries include, 10 Japanese, 14 South Koreans, one Filipino, two Singaporeans, two Czechs, one Thai, and one Indian. Among those injured, only one Thai and one Japanese citizen are still being hospitalized.