Taiwanese bands and entertainers donate to Hualien quake relief

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese band Mayday reportedly donated NT$ 5 million on behalf of their agency B'in Music Co. Ltd for relief efforts in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake that hit Hualien County in eastern Taiwan late Tuesday.

Other entertainers pledged a donation including a MEI, Lin Chi-Ling, Amber Kuo, and Jam Hsiao, each of whom donated NT$ 2 million in the name of “The Jams club (The Jams俱樂部).”

Staff and entertainers from HIM International Music Inc. also reportedly donated one day's earnings.

The magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Hualien County in eastern Taiwan late Tuesday, causing at least 9 deaths so far and casualties are expect to rise as dozens reportedly remain missing.