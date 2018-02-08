China, African Union deny report bloc's building was bugged

Chairman of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi smile at the end of a joint press conference
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese and African officials say a report that China bugged the African Union headquarters is a ploy to undermine their relations.
French newspaper Le Monde reported in January that China bugged the $200 million facility it funded and built in Ethiopia's capital in 2012. The report cited unnamed AU officials.
African Union chairman Moussa Faki told reporters in Beijing he didn't believe China would spy on the bloc's headquarters in Addis Ababa.
He dismissed the allegations as "all lies" after he met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday.
Wang noted the allegations surfaced in Western media and warned that "attempts to divide China and Africa will not succeed."
The officials also announced the AU would open a new office in Beijing.