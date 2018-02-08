Complaints against Oregon lawmaker stretch back years

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned years.

Sen. Sara Gelser, a Democrat from the college town of Corvallis, says Sen. Jeff Kruse has harassed many women in the Capitol through prolonged hugs and other unwanted touching. She filed an informal complaint two years ago and Kruse was warned by Legislature's lawyers and human resources not to touch women in the Capitol.

But he didn't stop, Gelser says.

Last fall, Gelser filed a formal complaint against Kruse following a wave of sexual misconduct allegations against men in power.

An investigative report released Tuesday documented wider harassment.

Kruse didn't return an email seeking comment from The Associated Press but has said previously that he won't step down.

