Taipei’s GEO recommends a visit to Baishihu in Neihu during Chinese New Year

Taipei City’s Geotechnical Engineering Office recommends the public to get away from crowded attractions and pay a visit to the Baishihu area and the nearby Bishan Temple in Neihu District during the Chinese New Year holiday

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/02/08 15:04

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taipei City’s Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO) recommends the public to get away from crowded attractions and pay a visit to the Baishihu (White Stone Lake, 白石湖) area and the nearby Bishan Temple (碧山巖開漳聖王廟) in Neihu District during the Chinese New Year holiday.  

(Photo courtesy of the GEO)

The GEO said that this year the pond that is shaped into a heart (同心池) is decorated by red poinsettias on the heart-shaped island in the middle and green shrubs on the outer edge of the pond. The pond has been a Facebook check-in hot spot and popular with lovebirds.  

(Photo courtesy of the GEO)

GEO Slope Conservation Section chief Chen Jian-fan (陳建帆) said that the Baishihu area is not only well known for its heart-shaped pond and the Baishihu suspension bridge (白石湖吊橋), many other spots in the area are also worth visiting, including a couple of lakes and trails, the Huang family’s old house (黃氏古厝), and a bamboo forest.    

(Photo courtesy of the GEO)

How to get there:

By car: Take Jinlong Rd. (金龍路), turn to Bishan Rd. (碧山路), follow signs to reach Bishan Temple (碧山巖)

By public transportation: Get off at MRT Neihu Station, take S2 and get off at Bishanyen (Baishihu)

(Photo courtesy of the GEO)

(Photo courtesy of the GEO)

(Photo courtesy of the GEO)

(Photo courtesy of the GEO)

(Photo courtesy of the GEO)

The Huang Family's old house (Photo courtesy of the GEO)

 
Baishihu
GEO
Neihu

