Regent and Queen of Desserts presents Regent x Janice Wong Valentine’s Day chocolate gift set

Regent Taipei and Janice Wong’s Christmas gift set collaboration last year received rave reviews, prompting a further collaboration for Valentine’s Day this year. For 2018 Valentine’s Day, Regent Taipei presents an exclusive Regent X Janice Wong Valentine’s Day Chocolate Gift Set (16 pcs), using heart shaped chocolates to bless all a happily-ever-after! For a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner, Robin’s Grill and Teppan presents Valentine’s Day dinner on February 14th , which starts at NT$4,200; Valentine’s Day dinner guests may purchase the Regent X Janice Wong Valentine’s Day Chocolate Gift Set at a discounted price of NT$999 (Original Price: NT$1499). From now until March 14th, guests may also enjoy a special Valentine’s Day room package, complete with complimentary wine and chocolates.

Regent X Janice Wong Valentine’s Day Chocolate Gift Set, is priced at NT$1499 each (while supply lasts) and includes 16 pieces of heart-shaped chocolates, features classic flavors such as strawberry, coffee, hazelnut crunch and sea salt caramel, and also exotic flavors such as gula melaka, laksa lemongrass, orange whiskey and lemon thyme. The packaging, with blush pink, purple and fuschia, is a creation from both Regent and Janice Wong teams.

To celebrate this romantic holiday, Regent Taipei also presents a series of deliciously sweet pastries, including Rich Chocolate Tart made with black and white chocolate hazelnut ganache and caramel cream, Dark Chocolate Cheesecake made with 70% bittersweet chocolate and Chef-Special Sacher made from black chocolate and apricot sauce. The selection also includes the chocolate financier and orange jam made Orange Chocolate Cake, and 60 % dark chocolate made New Classic Chocolate Cake. The two 4-in cakes are the Berries and Violet Tiramisu Tart, filled fresh berries sauce and chocolate financiers, and the Coffee & Tea Chocolate Mousse, a chocolate cake with chocolate custard, sealed with chocolate black tea mouse and decorated with red roses. The Dark Chocolate Cheesecake and New Classic Chocolate Cake are available in 6-in whole cakes as well.

For those who prefer a romantic stay, Regent Taipei’s 2018 Valentine’s Day Room Package offer, priced at NT$9999, is available from February 14th to March 14th: guests may stay at the Junior Suite, with complimentary breakfast for 2 at Brasserie, one bottle of Regent house wine and one box of Regent X Janice Wong Valentine’s Day Chocolate Gift Set.