Australia's Aboriginal life expectancy gap widens

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A report has found that Australia has failed to close the gap between the life expectancies of its Aboriginal and non-indigenous people and the difference is widening.

The report issued Thursday by leaders on the Close the Gap Campaign says that while Aboriginal people are living longer than they did when efforts to eliminate the discrepancy began, the life expectancy of non-indigenous people is increasing faster.

The government promised in 2008 to eliminate the gap in life expectancy between races by 2030.

The report blames the lack of progress on government policy instability, a shortage of funding and government reluctance to include indigenous leaders in decision-making.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says his government is currently consulting with Aboriginal leaders and communities to set more extensive targets for indigenous advancement.