World Pro Ski Tour kicks off 2018 season in New Hampshire

WATERVILLE VALLEY, N.H. (AP) — The World Pro Ski Tour is getting ready to kick off its 2018 winter season.

The first event will be Friday and Saturday at Waterville Valley Resort in New Hampshire, followed by events in March in Aspen, Colorado, and at Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine.

All three events will be televised on CBS.

The World Pro Ski Tour relaunched last year with a single event at Sunday River.

It served for decades as the only made-for-TV ski racing event with cash prizes and national sponsors. Ed Rogers created the style of competition in which skiers race against each other instead of individuals racing against the clock.