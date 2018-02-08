US offers condolences over deadly earthquake in Hualien

The U.S. Department of State on Wednesday expressed its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives or were injured in the powerful earthquake that struck Hualien County in eastern Taiwan late Tuesday.



"Our thoughts are with the people of Taiwan and all those affected by the February 6 magnitude 6.0 earthquake in Hualien," Michael Cavey, spokesman for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, said in an e-mail to Taiwanese media.



He said the American Institute in Taiwan has been in touch with Taiwan authorities to offer assistance, if it is needed.



"American support is consistent with our longstanding friendship with the people of Taiwan," he added.



As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the death toll in the earthquake had risen to nine, with 266 injured and 62 others unaccounted for, according to the Hualien Emergency Operations Center.