National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/08 11:45
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 39 16 .709
Toronto 37 16 .698 1
Philadelphia 26 25 .510 11
New York 23 32 .418 16
Brooklyn 19 37 .339 20½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 31 23 .574
Miami 29 26 .527
Charlotte 23 30 .434
Orlando 17 36 .321 13½
Atlanta 17 37 .315 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 31 22 .585
Milwaukee 30 23 .566 1
Indiana 30 25 .545 2
Detroit 27 26 .509 4
Chicago 18 35 .340 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 40 13 .755
San Antonio 34 21 .618 7
New Orleans 28 25 .528 12
Memphis 18 36 .333 22½
Dallas 17 37 .315 23½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 34 23 .596
Oklahoma City 31 24 .564 2
Denver 29 25 .537
Portland 29 25 .537
Utah 26 28 .481
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 41 13 .759
L.A. Clippers 27 25 .519 13
L.A. Lakers 22 31 .415 18½
Phoenix 18 37 .327 23½
Sacramento 17 36 .321 23½

___

Tuesday's Games

Orlando 116, Cleveland 98

Atlanta 108, Memphis 82

Houston 123, Brooklyn 113

Milwaukee 103, New York 89

Toronto 111, Boston 91

Philadelphia 115, Washington 102

L.A. Lakers 112, Phoenix 93

Oklahoma City 125, Golden State 105

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 115, Brooklyn 106

Houston 109, Miami 101

Cleveland 140, Minnesota 138, OT

Indiana at New Orleans, ppd.

Utah 92, Memphis 88

San Antonio at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

New York at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Orleans at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.