Japan to send quake rescue team to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced today that it will be sending a team of seven experts to assist in the rescue effort in areas affected deadly magnitude 6.0 earthquake, which struck eastern Taiwan's Hualien on Tuesday's (Feb. 6), reported CNA.

The team of seven experts is expected to arrive in the worst-hit area of Hualien City by this afternoon to immediately offer help with rescuing those still trapped in three buildings.

According to the press release, the most critical phase after an earthquake is the first 72 hours. To assist Taiwanese rescue teams desperately searching for and retrieving people trapped in the rubble, the team of experts will include those who can operate equipment capable of detecting vital signs of survivors.

Thus far, 19 countries and the European Union have offered condolences for the lives lost in the quake, including the U.S., Canada, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, the Vatican, the UK, France, Poland, the Czech Republic, the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, St. Lucia, Haiti, Honduras, Turkey, with many also providing relief supplies or sending search and rescue teams, according to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

On the behalf of the government and the people of Taiwan, MOFA expressed gratitude for all the messages of sympathy and offers for assistance. The ministry said it will maintain contact with all agencies stationed in TAiwan to provide needed to assistance to foreigners in the country.

MOFA also pointed out that the Central Emergency Operation Center has set up special sections in its website in Chinese, English and Japanese to provide the latest updates on the Feb. 06 earthquake, including 24-hour emergency hotline (0800-085-095) and other methods to contact the center for more information.

According to MOFA, a total of 31 foreigners have been affected by the Hualien earthquake, most of whom have only suffered minor injuries. Among the injured foreign nationals who have received treatment for minor injuries include, 10 Japanese, 14 South Koreans, one Filipino, two Singaporeans, two Czechs, one Thai, and one Indian. Among those injured, only one Thai and one Japanese citizen are still being hospitalized.

In addition, the the UK representative office in Taipei told CNA last evening that one British male traveler suffered minor abrasions in the Hualien earthquake. He was soon released after receiving treatment for his injuries in a local hospital.

The death toll from the magnitude 6.0 earthquake has risen to ten, while 58 remain missing and 267 have sustained injuries, according the Central Emergency Operation Center.



Rescue teams at work at the Yun Men Tsui Ti building. (CNA image)



(CNA image)