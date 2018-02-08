Workers try to shore up tilted buildings after Taiwan quake

A rescuer checks damage during a search operation at a collapsed apartment building following a strong earthquake in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, T
A rescuer looks at a broken pillar during a search operation at an apartment building collapsed after a strong earthquake in Hualien County, eastern T
A rescuer takes a rest as searches continue for missing people in a collapsed apartment building following a strong earthquake in Hualien County, east
An official inspects the failed foundation pillars during a continued search operation at an apartment building collapsed after a strong earthquake in
An official inspects the failed rebar foundation pillars during a continued search operation at an apartment building collapsed after a strong earthqu
Several steel pillars support to an apartment building collapsed and leaning after a strong earthquake in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, Thursday, Fe
Rescuers work on a search operation at an apartment building collapsed after a strong earthquake in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, Thursday, Feb. 8,
HUALIEN, Taiwan (AP) — Workers have placed steel beams to stabilize a dangerously tilted building while rescuers on the other side try to pull survivors from their residences more than a day after a deadly quake in eastern Taiwan.
The Yunmen Tsuiti building is one of several damaged by the magnitude-6.4 quake late Tuesday. At least four midsized buildings in worst-hit Hualien County leaned at sharp angles, their lowest floors crushed. Firefighters climbed ladders hoisted against the sides to rescue people.
The National Fire Agency reported Thursday the death toll rose to 9 people. More than 260 people are injured and 62 unaccounted for.
At the Yunmen Tsuiti building, clothes and other personal items were visible on the balconies as the rescue work continued.