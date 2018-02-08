  1. Home
4 Chinese tourists killed by eastern Taiwan earthquake

4 Chinese tourists have died after a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck eastern Taiwan's Hualien

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/02/08 11:06

Rescue workers carry body of Chinese tourist. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The body of a fourth Chinese tourist to perish was discovered early this morning (Feb. 8) after a deadly magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck eastern Taiwan's Hualien County on Feb. 6.

At approximately 3 a.m. this morning, the body of the Chinese woman surnamed Wei (韋) was found in room 205 of the Beauty Inn, which is a hotel that is located inside the 12-story Yun Men Tsui Ti building, reported China Times. The first three floors of the building collapsed and it is now leaning precariously by 30 degrees, with steel girders propped on the structure to prevent it from toppling over.

The Beauty Inn occupied the second and third floors of the building. The bodies of Wei's two Chinese roommates were found yesterday in the same room on the second floor. 

On Wednesday evening a 40-year-old Chinese woman, surnamed Yu (余), from Xiamen succumbed to her injuries sustained in the quake at the Buddhist Tzu Chi Hospital in Hualien City. 
